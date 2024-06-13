Nirmal: Govt teacher pedals to stay fit, create awareness over cycling

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 13 June 2024, 06:48 PM

Valgot Kishan and his friend Venugopal creates awareness among people of a village.

Nirmal: Practicing what you preach takes guts and dedication. At 5 am every day, a 55-year-old man embarks on a noble journey. Wearing safety gear, he pedals for around 20 kilometres to stay fit, while spreading benefits of the eco-friendly mode of transit by halting on the way for a brief period.

Meet Valgot Kishan, an award winning government teacher from Vidyanagar in Khanapur town, who has been regularly not only cycling to be fit, but also passionately creating awareness among rural folks of surrounding villages over health benefits of biking for two years. He also raises understanding of the public as to how cycling plays a vital role in reducing polluting the air.

“Apart from pedaling for somewhere between 15 and 25 km a day without giving a miss, I sensitize the people belonging to around 50 villages located in Khanapur and neighboring mandals over the benefits of cycling. I explain how this outdoor activity can keep hypertension, diabetes, obesity, etc., at bay, besides protecting the environment. I could inspire about 80 youngsters and students to practice cycling so far,” Kishan told ‘Telangana Today.’

Kishan accompanied by his friend Sriramula Venugopal, who is an enthusiastic biker from Khanapur, tours villages in not only Khanapur, but Kaddapeddur, Pembi, Mamada and neighboring district Jagtial’s Mallapur mandals. They stop at junctions in a village and narrate how cycling is beneficial to humans and the environment. They then move to another village and repeat their awareness programme. Their biking and cycle of creating awareness goes on.

Hailing from Dilawarpur village in Khanapur mandal, the teacher claimed that he would try to cover more distance and villages than usual on weekends and holidays. Besides, he founded Khanapur Cycling Club in 2022. He is encouraging local youngsters and fitness lovers to join the club. He participates in cycling events held by clubs of Nirmal and other towns.

Kishan had received the national best teacher award considering his outstanding contributions to the field of education in 2016. He is currently working as Secondary Grade Teacher at a primary school at Patha Yellapur village in Khanapur mandal. He had begun his career with the education department in 1998.