Hyderabad to celebrate World Bicycle Day 2024 with vibrant community event

The event for cycling enthusiasts and art lovers will be held at KMV Projects Office along the Outer Ring Road Cycling Track, on June 2 at 6 am

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 May 2024, 03:33 PM

Participants are invited to showcase their love for cycling and the city of Hyderabad through creative expressions

Hyderabad: To celebrate the World Bicycle Day, the Hyderabad Cycling Revolution is organising what promises to be an engaging event for cycling enthusiasts and art lovers at KMV Projects Office along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) Cycling Track, on June 2 at 6 am.

Participants are invited to showcase their love for cycling and the city of Hyderabad through creative expressions. The event encourages contributions in various artistic forms, including drawings, paintings, sketches, graphic design posters, and photographs.

Santhana Selvan, the Bicycle Mayor of Hyderabad, said, “World Bicycle Day 2024 is more than just a celebration. It’s a powerful movement advocating for active mobility solutions. Our vision is to create a safer, healthier, and more sustainable urban environment for future generations.”

The event will serve as a platform to promote active mobility in Hyderabad. The community proposals include the development of a comprehensive network of bicycle lanes throughout the city, ensuring safe and well-connected footpaths, crossings, and pelican signals to facilitate pedestrian movement.

Additionally, they also request significant improvements and increased investment in public transportation, educating the public on pedestrian and cyclist safety, and enforcing relevant laws. A central agenda is the consideration of an Active Mobility Bill to support walking, cycling, and public transportation, aiming to foster a sustainable and health-conscious urban environment in Hyderabad.

Cycling enthusiasts of all ages are encouraged to join the event and interested individuals are asked to post their cycling-inspired art on Instagram, tagging @HydCyclingRevolution and @HyderabadSolarCyclingTrack, by June 1. For more details, one can contact coordinators Ravi on 9701744814 and Anjani on 7981323170.