Double delight for Ritika at Hyderabad Sailing Week

Ritika Dangi of INWTC Mumbai emerged double champions in the ILCA 6 open and women category events respectively in the ongoing in the 38th Hyderabad Sailing Week.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 July 2024, 11:27 PM

Ritika Dangi after her double title win at 38th Hyderabad Sailing Week on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Ritika Dangi of INWTC Mumbai emerged double champions in the ILCA 6 open and women category events respectively in the ongoing in the 38th Hyderabad Sailing Week at EME Sailing Club, Hyderabad on Thursday.

In other races, Mohit Saini won the ILCA 7 event, while NSS’ Ankit Singh Sisodiya and Somya Singh Patel clinched the ILCA boys and girls titles respectively.

Results: Winners: ILCA 7: Mohit Saini (AYN), ILCA 6 (Open): Ritika Dangi (INWTC Mumbai), ILCA 6 (Women): Ritika Dangi (INWTC Mumbai), ILCA4 (Boys): Ankit Singh Sisodiya (NSS), ILCA4 (Girls): 1. Somya Singh Patel (NSS).