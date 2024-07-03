Mohit shines on first day of Hyderabad Sailing Week

Mohit Saini of AYN topped the ILCA 7 category event on the first day of the 38th Hyderabad Sailing Week at EME Sailing Club, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

He clinched the first position ahead of Mahaprabhu and Sikanshu Singh, who finished in second and third places respectively. In the other races, Ritika Dangi and Ram Milan won ILCA 6’s women and open category races respectively.

Results: ILCA 7: 1. Mohit Saini, 2. Mahaprabhu, 3. Sikanshu Singh; ILCA 6 women: 1. Ritika Dangi, 2. Laveti Darani, 3. Neha Thakur; ILCA 6 open: 1. Ram Milan, 2. Bikram Mohapatra, 2. Dilip; 470 class: 1. Sharada Verma, RK Sharma; 2. Nancy Rai, Manish Sharma; 3. Uma Chauhan, Sudhanshu Shekar.