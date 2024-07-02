38th Hyderabad Sailing Week commences

The 38th Hyderabad Sailing Week, a landmark event in India’s sailing calendar, was inaugurated at EME Sailing Club, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 July 2024, 11:16 PM

Sailers in action during the Sailing championship in Hussain Sagar on Tuesday. Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: The 38th Hyderabad Sailing Week, a landmark event in India’s sailing calendar, was inaugurated at EME Sailing Club, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The event is organised by EME Sailing Association under the leadership of Lt Gen Neeraj Varshney VSM, Commandant MCEME, Colonel Commandant Corps of EME, Commodore EME Sailing Association and President Laser Class Association of India. The opening ceremony was graced by Lt Gen JS Sidana, AVSM, DGEME, Senior Colonel Commandant, Patron EME Sailing Association.

Also Read Ali, Varuni win Telangana State Table Tennis titles

This year the event serves as a YAI Ranking Event and features competitions across multiple classes, including ILCA 7, ILCA 6, ILCA 4 Boys and Girls, and the 470 Class.