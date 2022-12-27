Double delight for Shivani at Junior South-Zone Aquatic Championship

Telangana swimmer Shivani Karra clinched gold in the 100M backstroke and 100M butterfly events

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:55 PM, Tue - 27 December 22

Winners and runners-up

Hyderabad: Telangana swimmer Shivani Karra clinched gold in the 100M backstroke and 100M butterfly events at the 33rd Sub-Junior and Junior South-Zone Aquatic Championship held at the Dr B R Ambedkar International Aquatic Complex, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on Tuesday.

The 10-year-old clocked 1.14.04sec in backstroke and 1.14.47 sec in butterfly to bag the top honours.

Meanwhile, Shreya Binnil of Karnataka won silver with the timing of 1.14.28 and Annika Deborah of Telangana clocked 1.15.75sec to take home bronze in the backstroke.

In the butterfly event, Janani (1.16.57) of Karnataka and K Lasya Sri (1.17.58) from Andhra Pradesh settled for silver and bronze respectively.

Shivani trains under coach Ayush Yadav at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad.

Results: 100M Backstroke: 1 Shivani Karra (1.14.04sec), 2 Shreya Binnil, 3 Annika Deborah; 100M Butterfly: 1 Shivani Karra (1.14.47sec), 2 Janani, 3 K Lasya Sri.