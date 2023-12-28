Telangana swimmer Shivani bags two gold medals at South Zone Aquatic Championship

Telangana swimmer Shivani Karra bagged two gold medals in the girls category of the 100m butterfly and 200m medley events

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Thu - 28 December 23

Telangana's Shivani Karra in action during the swimming championship on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Telangana swimmer Shivani Karra bagged two gold medals in the girls category of the 100m butterfly and 200m medley events in the ongoing 34th South Zone Aquatic Championship at BSA Swimming Pool, Bengaluru, Karnataka on Thursday.

In the 100m butterfly event, Shivani grabbed top honours with a timing of 1:12.88s and finished ahead of Ritika Gokul of Karnataka and P Vedasri of Andhra Pradesh in second and third places respectively.

She continued her good form to win the 200m medley with a timing of 2:44.08s as K Lasya Sri of Andhra Pradesh and Sumanvi V of Karnataka finished in second and third spots respectively.

Another Telangana swimmer Sri Nithya Sagi won gold medal in 400m freestyle event and also bagged silver in the 100m backstroke event.

Girls: 100m Butterfly Group III: 1. Shivani Karra (TS)(1:12.88s), 2. Ritika Gokul (KAR) (1:17.27s), 3. P Vedasri (AP) (1:19.88s); Girls: 200m Medley Group III:1. Shivani Karra (TS) (2:44.08s), 2. K Lasya Sri (AP)(2:49.32s), 3. Sumanvi V (KAR) (2:51.60s); Girls: 400m Freestyle Group II: 1. Sri Nithya Sagi (TS) (4:57.66s), 2. Dhanya Nataraj Naik (KAR) (5:07.56s), 3. Hitashree N (KAR) (5:07.76s); Girls: 100m Backstroke Group II: 1. MN Tanya (KAR) (1:10.46s), 2. Sri Nithya Sagi (TS) (1:10.88s), 3. Ch Avighna (AP) (1:12.63s); Girls: 200m Freestyle Group III: 1. Jona Shiju (TS) (2:28.11s), 2. K Lasya Sri (AP) (2:28.15s), 3. Sumanvi V (KAR) (2:30.89s); Boys: 200m Breaststroke Group II: 1. Daniel Paul J (KAR) (2:36.50s), 2. Yash H Pal (KAR) (2:40.30s), 3. Goutham Shashi Vardhan Baggu Naidu (TS) (2:44.82s); Boys: 100m Butterfly Group II: 1. Anish Aniruddha Kore (KAR) (1:00.95s) NMR, 2. Daksh Matta (KAR)(1:01.88s), 3. Abhay Lakkoju (TS) (1:03.66s); Boys: 200m Medley Group II: 1. Daksh Matta (KAR)(2:23.28s), 2. Daniel Paul J (KAR) (2:2.18s), 3. Goutham Shashi Vardhan Baggu Naidu (TS) (2:28.53s); 50m Freestyle Group III: Boys: 1. Nikhil Tej Reddy (KAR) (29.85s), 2. Varshith Raj Nandikanti (TS) (29.97s), 3. Ronith Arun Kumar (KAR) (30.76s); Girls: 1. Shreya Binil (KL) (31.30s), 2. Jona Shiju (TS) (31.35s), 3. K Lasya Sri (AP)(31.67s).