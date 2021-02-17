DPS Mahendra Hills: Keeping the doors of learning open

Heads and teachers of 88 schools participated from across the country.

The sudden outbreak of a deadly disease called Covid-19 shook the entire world. This situation challenged the education system across the world and forced educators to shift to an online mode of teaching overnight. Many academic institutions that were earlier reluctant to change their traditional pedagogical approach had no option but to shift entirely to online teaching– learning.

It’s no secret that effective teachers are paramount to effective learning in the classroom and the case of online studies, the teaching principles and methods they use are even more important.

Keeping in mind the above scenario, DPS, Mahendra Hills organised a webinar on effective online teaching skills conducted by Raghuram Malladi, a mentor and coach and product manager (school education division) of S Chand Publications.

The aim was that the parents and teachers must find and establish a new equilibrium and a new normal for learning amid the present challenges. The second phase of the webinar concluded with a discussion on the limitations and challenges of different types of pedagogical mentoring in virtual exchange and by outlining a list of recommendations for carrying out pedagogical mentoring in such projects.

