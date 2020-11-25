DPS Nacharam: Good response to young entrepreneur meet

Prize distribution with an award each for all the Committees for the best delegate, high commendation and both special mention and verbal mention were announced.

By | Published: 5:25 pm

The 3-day International Inter-Firm Business Meet, a flagship event of Delhi Public School, culminated with the valediction on November 21. In its 10th year the IIFBM has not only gone virtual but also global with Facebook live.

The events at the three-day programme were filled with enthusiasm, learning and skill enhancement through a structured process of well-crafted research and communication skills in a thoroughly professional manner.

The twelve committees had agendas varied from general to specific loaded with burning issues on the world economic growth, business forums, media intervention, organizational cultures and many more. Over 500 student delegates of classes 11 and 12 participated in the event from 43 International and National schools

Chief Guest Professor N Siva Prasad, Pro Vice-Chancellor, GITAM University and AR Rajan, Business Head, Big Basket as the guest of honour presided over the mega event. Chairman M. Komraiah spoke of IIFBM as a step in making the students’ future-ready.

He appreciated the students for their confidence and effort showcased in handling this student-led program successfully. Principal Sunitha Rao extolled the impeccable organisation of the event and applauded the students for their immaculate organisation and effortless presentation. Yasasvi Malka, management member and former Conference Head shared his journey from the IFBM-2015 days. Sr. Vice-Principal Nandita Sunkara also spoke.

Prize distribution with an award each for all the Committees for the best delegate, high commendation and both special mention and verbal mention were announced. The award for the best committee was bagged by Legal Rights Committee and a close second was the Marketing Committee. The event came to an end with the formal closure and declaration of the next IIFBM 2021 open by Secretary-General Amrutha Kasarla and a vote of thanks by conference head Bipasha Sinha.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .