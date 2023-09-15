Police picket posted at GITAM Vizag

Security was beefed up near the campus and police were seen sending students into the campus only after checking their ID cards.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:36 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

Visakhapatnam: A police picket was posted in front of GITAM deemed university campus here on Friday after some posters welcoming the Telugu Desam Party-Jana Sena Party poll alliance appeared outside the premises.

Police swiftly removed the posters which was strongly objected to by Jana Sena leaders who argued with them.

