Dr GSR Trust to offer study material, meals to job aspirants in Kothagudem

Many poor youths were coming to District Library in Kothagudem from faraway places and it would be a burden for them to spend money on meals, said trust chairman Dr G Srinivasa Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:09 PM, Wed - 22 February 23

Dr GSR Charitable Trust chairman Dr G Srinivasa Rao.

Kothagudem: Lending a helping hand to job aspirants preparing for Groups exams Dr. GSR Charitable Trust has come forward to provide study material and meals to them for free.

The trust chairman and Director Public Health and Family Welfare Dr. G Srinivasa Rao informed that the District Library here would be equipped with internet and wi-fi facility for the benefit of the job aspirants.

In addition to that arrangements would also be made to conduct daily, weekly and grand model tests for the candidates appearing for Group-1, 2, 3 and 4 jobs. They would also be provided mid-day meals daily, Dr. Srinivasa Rao told Telangana Today on Wednesday.

Many poor youths were coming to the District Library in Kothagudem from faraway places and it would be a burden for them to spend money on meals. Hence it was decided to offer meals to them and it would commence on Feb 25, he said.

The trust members G Lakshmi Narayana, Madhukar M Joga Rao have visited the District Library here and interacted with the job aspirants to learn about their requirements.

Mega medical camp for KTPS employees and journalists on Feb 26

The GSR Trust has also planned to organise a mega medical camp for KTPS employees, artisans and journalists on Feb 26. The camp was being organised in association with Yashoda Hospitals at DAV Model School at Paloncha in the district.

Besides free consultation and diagnosis of diseases medicines would also be given to those attending the medical camp. Surgeries would be conducted free of cost if anyone was required to have a surgery, Dr. Srinivasa Rao revealed.

For more information the following numbers could be contacted: 9000037676, 9000074646, 9000086767 or 9504006999, he added.