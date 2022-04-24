Kothagudem: Services of GSR Trust hailed

Published Date - 10:16 PM, Sun - 24 April 22

Government Whip R Kantha Rao checks the spectacles of a person at a mega health camp at Paloncha in Kothagudem district on Sunday.

Kothagudem: A mega medical camp organised by Dr GSR Charitable Trust at Paloncha in the district on Sunday witnessed good response as a large number of people from across the district visited the camp.

Government Whip, Pinapaka MLA Rega Kantha Rao, Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateshwar Rao and MLC Tata Madhusudhan who attended the inaugural ceremony at Regina School lauded the trust founder Dr Gadala Srinivas Rao for organising the camp for the benefit of the poor.

Kantha Rao said it was appreciable that a mega health camp organised in the remote agency area to provide medical services to the needy. He thanked the trust founder and Director of Public Health Dr. Srinivasa Rao for selecting Paloncha for conducting the camp

MLC Madhusudhan commended Dr. Srinivasa Rao for setting up the trust and conducting mega health camps with the idea of doing something for the area where he was born and raised. He assured all help for the service activities of the trust

MLA Venkateswara Rao said that it was important to serve humanity and said he would always encourage activities that help common people. The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would attend the inauguration of the Medical College in Kothagudem soon.

Dr. Srinivasa Rao informed that nearly 3500 people attended the health camp and underwent health check-ups. The tests were performed by medical experts from Apollo Hospitals, Dr Akbar Eye Hospital as well as various corporate hospitals.

He said his father Dr. Gadala Suryanarayana Rao provided medical services to the people at Aswapuram for five decades and died of Covid a year ago. The goal of the trust, established in memory of Dr Suryanarayana Rao, was to keep everyone healthy.

The health camp held in Kothagudem last month has received a good response. Of those who visited the health camp, 25 persons underwent surgery free of cost, he said.

