Dr Kakarla’s International school students excel in ICSE results

The school toppers in the ICSE examinations include Abdul Mateen and Mohammed Amanullah with 98.8 percent, Haindavi with 98 percent and Tooba Fatima with 97 percent.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 May 2024, 07:40 PM

Hyderabad: Dr Kakarla’s International School, Shaikpet on Monday said that all its students have scored 100 percent results in the recently releases ICSE examinations.

The school has secured 100 percent results and a total of 158 students had appeared for the ICSE examinations out of which 101 students have managed to secure distinction.

“We are proud of our students for their hard work and dedication, which has enabled them to emerge as school toppers and perform well in the ICSE examination,” the management of Dr Kakarla’s International School Shaikpet in a statement, said.