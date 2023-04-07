Hyderabad: Cancer surgeon and founder director of KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases, Dr P Raghu Ram has been appointed as International Advisor to the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow (RCPSG), one of the oldest Royal Colleges. He is the first doctor from the Telugu speaking States to be appointed to this position.\r\n\r\nDr Raghu Ram, who is one of the few in the world to have obtained Fellowship from all the four Surgical Royal Colleges in British Isles (FRCS - London, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Ireland) at a very young age, will be providing strategic advice to RCPSG, a press release said. The appointment is in recognition of his established academic track record contribution to help budding surgeons from the Indian subcontinent over the past two decades.\r\n\r\nConfirming the appointment from 2023 – 2026, with an option to extend for another three years, Professor Hany Eteiba, International Director for the RCPSG has written a letter addressed to Dr Raghu Ram.\r\n\r\nDr Raghu Ram has also served as International Surgical Advisor for The Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh for 10 years from 2010 – 2020 and that makes him the only Surgeon from South Asia to have been associated with two of the oldest Royal Colleges in the World as International Advisor.\r\n\r\nWhile working in the UK, since the 2000, Dr Raghu Ram has been convening annual courses that prepare doctors appearing for final FRCS and MRCS Examinations in Hyderabad.\r\n\r\nAfter relocating to India in 2007, he has also been convening the Intercollegiate final MRCS examinations every year in Hyderabad on behalf of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh & Royal College of Surgeons of England, thus sparing the need for doctors to travel to the UK for appearing for this exam.