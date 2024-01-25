Dr. Raveesh Sunkara’s Surgical Proficiency: Successful Recovery of a 65 YO patient from a Critically Positioned Brain Tumor

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 January 2024, 08:11 PM

New Delhi: Leading senior consultant neurosurgeon of Hyderabad, Dr. Raveesh Sunkara, gave a new lease of life to a 65-year-old patient who consulted him for seizure treatment. He practices at the Arete Hospital in Hyderabad and is considered to be one of the youngest and most accomplished board-certified neurosurgeons in India.

Dr. Raveesh Sunkara himself shares the patient story of a 65-year-old woman with complaints of seizure attacks who approached him for suitable treatment. He recommended that the patient proceed with an MRI to diagnose the root cause of the seizures. The patient was otherwise healthy; hence, her recent medical consultations were minimal. However, she had a history of headaches for more than three months for which she would take OTC pain-relieving medicines and several home remedies.

The outcome of the MRI report and in-depth examination revealed that the patient had developed a large lesion in the brain that measured over 10 cm in size. The condition was diagnosed as a meningioma, meaning a benign tumor and its successful treatment enabled the patient to return to a normal, healthy life. It was essential to remove the lesion, but it posed a challenge to the neurosurgeon. The location of the tumor, i.e., at the base of the brain, complicated the matter. The located encased major blood vessels and there was a high risk of damaging the major arteries in the surrounding areas.

According to Ms Vishaka Goyal, the co-founder of ClinicSpots (a doctor discovery platform), Dr Raveesh Sunkara is considered to be one of the best neurosurgeons in Hyderabad, India. He is a highly competent board-certified neurosurgeon and is well- updated with the latest trends in neurosurgery.

Dr Raveesh explained ;Meningiomas are tumors originating from the meninges of the brain, the outermost layer of its protective covering. More than 90% of meningiomas are benign, but the tumor’s size and location pose challenges in its treatment, just as in this case; Dr. Raveesh and his dedicated team performed this extensive surgery with meticulous precision to dissect each blood vessel and nerve attached to the tumor.

The risk factor was very high because any damage to the blood vessels or normal blood tissue could lead to significant morbidity. Upon receiving the patient’s consent, they proceeded with the tumor excision surgery which lasted for nearly 15 hours. After the surgery, she was under observation in the Neuro-Critical Care unit. 12 hours after the surgery, she regained consciousness and was soon discharged after she showed signs of total recovery.

Dr Raveesh concedes that the success of this challenging neurosurgery goes to the entire medical team comprising Neuro-Anesthetists, critical care experts, and nursing staff. He also acknowledged the availability of advanced technology at the Arete Hospital in helping the patient recover well. Sharing his views on this complicated case, Dr. Raveesh stressed that early detection is the key to treating brain tumors on time.

Patients should not neglect persistent headaches, which are an indicator of brain tumor. He also adds that brain tumors can occur at any age, but they should be treated by an expert and experienced neurosurgeon for the best possible outcomes.

Fortunately, for the 65-year-old patient, Dr Raveesh and his team at the Arete Hospitals were capable of successfully treating her through a life-saving surgery. About Dr. Raveesh Sunkara Dr. Raveesh Sunkara is a highly skilled and board-certified neurosurgeon known for his expertise in brain disorders. He leads a team at Arete Hospitals, which specializes in complex brain tumor surgeries and other critical neurosurgeries.

Dr. Sunkara’s dedication to patient care extends beyond the operating room, emphasizing the importance of awareness and early detection for treating brain tumors. Under his leadership, Arete Hospitals promotes collaboration among various medical professionals to ensure optimal patient outcomes.

