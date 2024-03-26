Hyderabad: 12-year-old girl undergoes corrective surgery for scoliosis at Arete Hospitals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 March 2024, 04:54 PM

Hyderabad: Surgeons at Arete Hospitals, Gachibowli on Tuesday announced successful treatment of a 12-year-old girl who was suffering from severe form of scoliosis, which involves sideways curvature of the spine. The young girl was also suffering from a complex genetic disorder Neurofibromatosis Type I, the hospital doctors said.

Due to the severity of scoliosis, the girl’s condition had deteriorated, affecting her ability to breathe and eat comfortably, and hindering her day-to-day tasks. The youngster successfully underwent the surgery under the care of a multidisciplinary team led by Dr T Venkata Ramakrishna, Head, Spine Surgery, Arete Hospitals.

Due to her medical condition, her vital organs kidneys, lungs, and stomach were compressed, causing further complications. Team of specialists from anaesthesia, neurosurgery and spine surgery led by Dr Venkata Ramakrishna conducted a marathon 11-hour surgery to rectify the spinal deformities.

Three-days post-surgery, the girl showed improvement in breathing, food intake, experienced a 4-inch increase in height and was able to walk. In Scoliosis, degree of curvature matters, impacting not only the spine but also vital organs, making our surgical intervention all the more critical for restoring health and function, Dr Venkata Ramakrishna said.

Dr Pavan Kumar Reddy N, Medical Director and Head, Critical Care Medicine, congratulated the team of care givers for the success.

Dr Venkata Ramakrishna T was assisted by Dr Ramakrishna Chowdhary, Head, Neurosurgery and Dr Raveesh Sunkara, Neurosurgery, Institute of Neurosciences. Anaesthesia support was provided by Dr Anagani Kamala Devi, HOD, Anaesthesiology and Dr Vittal Rao Kavuri, senior Anesthesiology specialist.