Arete Hospitals opened at Gachibowli

All the in-patient rooms here come with a view and are full of natural light to keep the patient relaxed.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:11 PM, Sun - 24 September 23

Hyderabad: A state-of-the-art multispecialty private healthcare facility Arete Hospitals has announced its launch at Gachibowli. Billed as an ultra-sophisticated quaternary health care facility, which is spread over an area of 2.5 lakh square feet, Arete Hospitals offers a complete range of medical specialties including internal medicine, neurosciences, gynaecology and obstetrics, orthopedics, renal sciences, preventive health, cardiac sciences, oncology, critical care etc, a press release said.

Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala, Chairman, Arete Hospitals said, “the core idea behind coming up with the facility is to reduce the stress associated with availing hospital services and make them more trustworthy and hospitable”.

Vasu Gutta, MD, Arete Hospitals said, “This is a state-of-the-art facility where hospital meets hospitality. All the in-patient rooms here come with a view and are full of natural light to keep the patient relaxed.

The ICUs have been thoughtfully designed and have a calming ambience with natural light and a provision for the patient’s loved one to stay by their side, says K. Prabhakar Raju, ED, Arete Hospitals. Dr. Sreekanth Vemula, Director, Arete Hospitals mentioned the new facility has best medical talent and infrastructure to give the best possible treatments to the patients.