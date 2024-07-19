Dr. Reddy’s announces licensing agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical to commercialise Vonoprazan tablets in India

Vonoprazan is a novel, orally active potassium competitive acid blocker (PCAB), used to treat reflux esophagitis and other acid peptic disorders.

Published Date - 19 July 2024

Dr. Reddy's

Hyderabad: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has announced that it has entered into a non-exclusive patent licensing agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to commercialise Vonoprazan tablets in India.

Dr. Reddy’s will market Vonoprazan tablets under its own trademark VONO to be available in two strengths, 10mg and 20mg. Acid Peptic Disorders (APD), which include Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Peptic Ulcer Disease (PUD), are very common in India.

A pan-Indian cross-sectional survey of clinicians showed APD prevalence to be in the range of 37 percent to 39 percent. It is more common in the 18-59 age group, with heart burn and epigastric pain as common symptoms.

M.V. Ramana, CEO, Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr. Reddy’s, said, “For over three decades, patients and healthcare professionals have trusted our products in the gastrointestinal segment including well-known brands such as Omez, Razo and others. Leveraging our expertise in this therapy area, we are pleased to make the first-in-class drug Vonoprazan (Vono) available to patients in India. The non-exclusive patent licensing agreement with Takeda is part of our continuous efforts to make innovative medicines available to patients in India through strategic collaborations to meet unmet needs and enhance standard of care”.