Dr. Reddy’s signs agreement with Takeda Pharma, to market Vonoprazan tabs in India

Dr. Reddy’s will market Vonoprazan tablets under its own trademark VONOTM to be available in two strengths of 10mg and 20mg.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 July 2024, 01:06 PM

Hyderabad: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has entered into a non-exclusive patent licensing agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Takeda”) to commercialise Vonoprazan tablets in India. Vonoprazan is a novel, orally active potassium competitive acid blocker (PCAB), used to treat reflux esophagitis and other acid peptic disorders.

Acid Peptic Disorders (APD), which include Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Peptic Ulcer Disease (PUD), are very common in India. A pan-Indian cross-sectional survey of clinicians showed APD

prevalence to be in the range of 37percent to 39 per cent. It is more common in the 18-59 age group, with heartburn and epigastric pain as common symptoms, a press release from the company said.

M.V. Ramana, CEO – Branded Markets (India & Emerging Markets), Dr. Reddy’s, in the press release said, “For over three decades, patients and healthcare professionals have trusted our products in the gastrointestinal

segment including well-known brands such as Omez, RazoTM and others. Leveraging our expertise in this therapy area, we are pleased to make the first-in-class drug Vonoprazan (VonoTM) available to patients in India”