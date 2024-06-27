Dr. Reddy’s Labs SA signs agreement with Haleonplc for purchase of Northstar Switzerland SARL shares

The proposed acquisition will be inclusive of all formats such as lozenge, patch, gum as well as pipeline products, in all applicable global markets outside of the United States.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 June 2024, 07:01 PM

Hyderabad: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories announced that its subsidiary Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories SA has signed a definitive agreement with Haleonplc for purchase of shares of Northstar Switzerland SARL, a Haleon group company, to acquire Haleon’s global portfolio of consumer healthcare brands in the Nicotine Replacement Therapy (“NRT”) category outside of the United States.

The portfolio to be acquired consists of Nicotinell, a global leader in the NRT category with an extensive footprint in over 30 countries spanning Europe, Asia including Japan, and Latin America, and local market-leading brand names of the product – Nicabate in Australia, Thrive in Canada, and Habitrol in New Zealand and Canada.

