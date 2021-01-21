Dragon Fruit renamed as kamalam sparks meme fest on social media 

One of the many trends being seen about it is people are now wondering what a banana would be renamed as.

The Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, decided to rename dragon fruit and call it “kamalam” for its resemblance to a lotus.

For the uninitiated, dragon fruit is a fruit called ‘Pitaya’ or ‘Pithaya’ and is the fruit of certain species of cacti in the Central and Southern America. It is highly nutritious and is becoming very popular among health-food and super-food enthusiasts for its nutritional benefits, though it is expensive. Once available only in high-end supermarkets, one can now find dragon fruit stalls in roadside fruit markets too.

“Even though the fruit is known as dragon fruit, it doesn’t sound appropriate. The word Kamalam is a Sanskrit word and the fruit does have the shape of the lotus, so we have decided to call it Kamalam, and there’s nothing political about it,” Rupani said during an interaction with the media during the launch of the Chief Minister Horticulture Development Mission.

According to the Chief Minister, the Gujarat government applied for a patent to rename the exotic fruit, which is now being grown in parts of India as well, specifically near Kutch. In fact, the Prime Minister had commended Indian farmers for growing it, as it is in sync with the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission.

However, the Gujarat Chief Minister’s statement put social media on a frenzy and netizens erupted with their creativity. One of the many trends being seen about it is people are now wondering what a banana would be renamed as.

Some, like the city-based RJ Mahesh, are now trying to replace everything with the word ‘dragon’ with Kamalam, to a hilarious effect on social media.

But perhaps the most hilarious post on social media is of the character Daenerys Targaryen from the TV show Game of Thrones (who has three dragons on the show), demanding to know where her ‘kamalams’ are!

Youngsters from the city also have their fair share of mixed emotions when it comes to this move, as Mani Kumar, a software developer and a gamer, says, “I love the priorities of the Gujarat Chief Minister but I also wonder if I’ll ever see a dragon the same way again when I play on the play station.”

Sadvitha Gona, a B.Tech graduate has a slightly different take on this and she says, “What is the point of renaming an exotic fruit? Most people don’t know about that fruit any way and it is prohibitively expensive compared to other fruits. We have been calling kiwi a kiwi for years. It just is pointless.”

*Gujarat Govt. renames dragonfruit as Kamalam* Meanwhile banana & orange: pic.twitter.com/pg5iWf1nmp — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) January 20, 2021

Thank god they just changed the name. I was expecting a new trend of #boycottdragonfruit🤣 #dragonfruit #Kamalam — Samridhi Sood (@Shubhi0168) January 20, 2021

