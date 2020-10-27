Drama before polls common for Sanjay: KMC Mayor

On Sanjay’s deeksha at the party office here, he said Dubbak by-poll was being conducted transparently but the BJP was spreading falsehood among the votes fearing defeat

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Y Sunil Rao upbraided State BJP president and local MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar for enacting political dramas whenever there was an election.

“It has become a common practice for Sanjay to enact political dramas and spread false propaganda to get political mileage whenever there is an election. Once elections are over, he forgets development and public issues,” Rao told the media here on Tuesday.

On Sanjay’s deeksha at the party office here, he said Dubbak by-poll was being conducted transparently but the BJP was spreading falsehood among the votes fearing defeat.

Stating that M Raghunandan Rao was fielded from Dubbak as the BJP could not find a suitable candidate, he said its candidate had never secured his deposit in any election he contested. The same fate would meet him this time too.

“It is absolutely wrong if the BJP thinks it can win polls by distributing money. Sanjay should remember that it is not possible to buy public and votes with money,” he said, adding that though the by-poll was being held only for the Dubbak constituency, the election code was in force across Siddipet and Medak districts. “Police have the right to conduct searches anywhere in the district. It exposes the political immaturity of Sanjay if he is not aware of such a small thing,” he added.

