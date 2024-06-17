| Drf Teams Jump Into Action To Clear Waterlogged Roads Of Hyderabad After Heavy Downpour

The Static Teams of the GHMC were also active on field as they cleared the water stagnation opposite Aditya Hospital in Uppal.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 June 2024, 05:46 PM

Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: As heavy rains on Monday evening left several roads across the city waterlogged, Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams were deployed to clear water stagnation and remove fallen trees.

The Static Teams of the GHMC were also active on field as they cleared the water stagnation opposite Aditya Hospital in Uppal. Upparpally, Shivaramplly and nearby areas were the worst affected. Several sanitation and HMWSSB teams were also seem clearing the water.

Citizens may dial 040-21111111 or 9000113667 for GHMC-DRF assistance.