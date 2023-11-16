DRI seizes gold at Shamshabad airport

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Shamshabad caught one person who was allegedly smuggling gold. The officials seized 1.8 kg gold worth Rs. 1.11 crore from him.

Acting on tip off, the DRI intercepted the passenger, who arrived from Tiruchirappalli to Hyderabad on Wednesday. “He had concealed the gold on his person and admitted that the gold was smuggled and hidden by a gang member during the international run of the aircraft. He was asked to retrieve the gold during the domestic journey of the aircraft,” said DRI officials.

The smuggled gold has been seized and the passenger has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigations are underway