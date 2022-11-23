| Drinking Water Supply To Be Disrupted In Some Parts Of Hyderabad On Nov 26

Drinking water supply to be disrupted in some parts of Hyderabad on Nov 26

The affected areas include Balapur, Maisaram, Barkas, Almasguda, Lenin Nagar, Badangpet, ARCI, Miralam, Bhojagutta, Budvel and Shamshabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:36 PM, Wed - 23 November 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The drinking water supply will be disrupted for 24 hours from 6 am on November 26 in some parts of the city. The affected areas include Balapur, Maisaram, Barkas, Almasguda, Lenin Nagar, Badangpet, ARCI, Miralam, Bhojagutta, Budvel and Shamshabad.

The water supply will be halted as the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) will take up works to arrest water supply leakage at Shivaji Chowk, Balapur and due to shifting of air valves which are coming under the alignment of 100 feet road widening work taken up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) at Hafeez Babanagar.

