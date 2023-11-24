DrinkPrime to set up production facility in Hyderabad

Fri - 24 November 23

Hyderabad: Incubated at T-Hub, Bengaluru-based DrinkPrime, a startup company that offers Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled water purifier, is expanding its services in Hyderabad, besides setting up a production facility. Unlike traditional water purifiers, which are not connected to the internet, DrinkPrime is Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled.

It is synced with a subscriber’s DrinkPrime mobile app allowing them to monitor water purifier’s health.

A data-driven model, it blends a water purifier subscription service along with sensors to track a household’s water input and consumption on real-time basis. The customized four-stage filtering process gives access to clean drinking water based on input water quality while being charged based on the chosen subscription plan. The company offers free delivery and installation, lifetime maintenance and filter changes, and relocation services to subscribers. It was founded in 2016 by Vijender Reddy Muthyala, Co-founder & CEO and Manas Ranjan Hota, Co-founder & COO.

Currently, the company has a team of over 30 members working in Hyderabad and aims to reach one lakh households in the city within the next year. Towards this, the company is setting up a new production facility in the city, besides adding 20 more team members, a statement from the company said.