Drone deployment allowed for Telangana agricultural varsity

By | Published: 11:49 pm

New Delhi: The Centre has given conditional exemption to Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University to use drones, an official statement said on Friday.

“The drone usage exemption has been granted for the evaluation and standardisation of plant protection solutions, agri spraying, and developing protocols for the diagnosis of major pests and diseases in PJTSAU research farms in Telangana,” it said.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has granted the conditional exemption.

“The conditional exemption is valid till 16th March 2022 from the date of issue of the letter or until the full operationalisation of Digital Sky Platform (Phase-1), whichever is earlier.”

“This exemption shall be valid only if all conditions and limitations… are strictly adhered to. In case of violation of any condition, this exemption shall become null and void,” the statement said.

