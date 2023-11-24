Drones banned for PM Modi’s meeting in Hyderabad

Rachakonda Police Commissioner D.S.Chauhan, in the order issued on Friday imposed the ban on use of such devices.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:53 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Prohibitory orders against drone and any kind of flying machines under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure will be in place for a radius of 20 km at Tukkuguda in Pahadishareef in view of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and public meeting.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner D.S.Chauhan, in the order issued on Friday imposed the ban on use of such devices. The order said no flying activities of remotely controlled drones or para-gliders or remotely controlled micro-light aircraft would be allowed in the surroundings of the public meeting venue, in the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate limits.

The order would be in force for one day from 6am on November 25 to 6 am on November 26.

Meanwhile, similar prohibitory order was issued by Cyberabad Police Commissioner M.Stephen Raveendra, against drones and any kind of flying machines for a radius of 5 kms at Hakimpet Air force Station, Kanha Shanthi Vanam, Nandigama and surroundings in view of view of Modi’s visit between November 25 and 27.