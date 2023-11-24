| Traffic Restrictions Imposed In Hyderabad On Nov 25 26 In View Of Modis Visist

Traffic restrictions imposed in Hyderabad on Nov 25, 26 in view of Modi’s visit

Hyderabad Traffic Police requested citizens to make note of the traffic advisory and plan their travel accordingly and cooperate

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:39 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

Hyderabad: In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city on November 25 and 26, there will be certain traffic restrictions placed at various places based on his motorcade movementon both days.

Traffic congestion points:

On November 25 between 5.20 pm to 5.50 pm: Begumpet Airport – Under PNT Flyover – Shoppers Stop – Hyderabad Public School – Begumpet Flyover -Green Lands – Rajiv Gandhi Statue – Monappa Island junction – Yashoda Hospital – MMTS station – Raj Bhavan.

On November 26 between 10.35 am to 11.05 am:

Raj Bhavan – Yashoda Hospital – Monappa Island junction – Pragathi Bhavan – Begumpet Flyover – Hyderabad Public School – Shoppers Stop – under PNT Flyover, Airport ‘Y’ junction – Begumpet airport.

Hyderabad Traffic Police requested citizens to make note of the traffic advisory and plan their travel accordingly and cooperate.