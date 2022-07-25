Droupadi Murmu taking oath as President watershed moment for India: Modi

By ANI Published: Published Date - 01:35 PM, Mon - 25 July 22

File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described Droupadi Murmu taking over as India’s President as a “watershed moment” for the country, especially for the poor, marginalised and downtrodden. The entire nation watched with pride as she took oath, PM Modi said, wishing her the best for a fruitful tenure.

“The entire nation watched with pride as Droupadi Murmu ji took oath as the President of India. Her assuming the Presidency is a watershed moment for India, especially for the poor, marginalised and downtrodden. I wish her the very best for a fruitful Presidential tenure,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister hailed Murmu’s oath-taking speech and said she gave a message of hope and compassion. “In her address after taking oath, President Droupadi Murmu ji gave a message of hope and compassion. She emphasised on India’s accomplishments and presented a futuristic vision of the path ahead at a time when India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,” he added.

PM Modi also tweeted several pictures from the presidential oath-ceremony. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana administered the oath of office of the President to Murmu in the Central Hall of Parliament. The 64-year-old defeated opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha to become the first tribal and the second woman to hold the top constitutional post.

Murmu was escorted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to the Central Hall of Parliament. Members of the Council of Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, Members of Parliament and principal civil and military officers of the government were also present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Ahead of the oath ceremony, Murmu visited the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and paid her respects to the Father of the Nation. She then met outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and first lady Savita Kovind.

President Murmu in her address to the nation after being sworn in stated that she was the first President to be born in independent India and was honoured to take charge at a time when the country is completing 75 years of Independence. She also said her elevation to the post is not only her own achievement but that of every poor of the country and is a reflection of the confidence of crores of Indians.

Soon after the oath ceremony, President Murmu assumed the office of President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. She also inspected Tri-Services Guard of Honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Tri-Services Guard of Honour was also presented to the outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.