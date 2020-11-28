Drug peddler held in Hyderabad

Assistant Excise Superintendent (Enforcement) N. Anji Reddy said Mobin was arrested three and a half years ago by the Task Force police in a drugs case along with two others and LSD blots were seized from them.

By | Published: 12:06 am

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise department here on Friday arrested a person on charges of selling Methylenedioxymethamphetamine and ecstasy pills.

Syed Ibrahim, 20, a resident of Pension Line in Bowenpally, purchased drugs from his contact, Mohammed Mubeenuddin alias Mobin from New Bowenpally. Assistant Excise Superintendent (Enforcement) N. Anji Reddy said Mobin was arrested three and a half years ago by the Task Force police in a drugs case along with two others and LSD blots were seized from them.

Three months ago, Mobin shifted to Goa and was operating from there, arranging accommodation to travellers of Hyderabad and supplying drugs. He also started supplying drugs to Hyderabad by engaging boys.

Reddy said Mobin was supplying the contraband by taking orders over phone. Ibrahim went to Goa and stayed there for four days with Mobin. He came to Hyderabad on November 21 and was selling ecstasy pills as per instructions of Mobin to needy customers at Rs.1000 a pill and Rs.3,500 a gram of MDMA.

Nine ecstasy pills and one gram of MDMA was seized from the possession of Ibrahim along with a mobile phone while efforts were on to trace Mobin.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .