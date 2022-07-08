Drug racket busted, six including three peddlers arrested in Warangal

Published Date - 07:28 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Task Force police with drug peddlers, and abusers in Warangal on Friday.

Warangal: Task Force sleuths along with Hanamkonda police raided a house in Premnagar Colony on Friday and arrested six youngsters while they were indulging in sale and consumption of dry Ganja and methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA) pills. They also seized two MDMA pills also known as ecstasy pills and 1.5 Kgs Ganja from their possession.

The arrested were Md Mohammad, a mechanic, Manthani Vivek, a degree final year student, Dasakari Praveen, an engineering diploma student, Md Hussain Pasha, a car driver, and Md Nizamuddin, a food delivery employee, and Mohammed Sayyad, a lorry driver.

“During the interrogation, they revealed that they were friends since 2018 and were addicted to Ganja. Later they went to Goa and came in contact with one Baba alias Babu, a drug peddler and purchased MDMA pills from him several times. Later, they came in contact with one Lakshmipathi of Hyderabad, who is known to drug peddler Baba, and visited Goa often to consume drugs,” Additional DCP Vaibhav Gaikwad said.

While Vivek reportedly went to Goa in February and June in 2022 to get the pills, Mohammad also went to Goa in June, 2022 to get the MDMA pills. “Whenever they are short of MDMA pills, they used to get Ganja through one Charan of Peddapalli. The sad part is that these peddlers also encouraged innocent working women and students to consume drugs. In this regard we have rescued a girl student recently,” Gaikwad said.

“While Mohammad, Vivek and Praveen were peddlers, the remaining are consumers/users,” the Additional DCP said and appealed to the parents especially those who kept their children in private hostels for the purpose of education and Jobs to closely monitor the movements so as to prevent them from getting attracted towards drugs and Ganja. One more accused Janagama Charan alias Nani of Indira Nagar of Peddapalli, who is a peddler, is absconding.