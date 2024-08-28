| Sircilla Police Arrest Weapon Manufacturer Three Of His Aids

Sircilla police arrest weapon manufacturer, three of his aids

By Raghu Paithari Updated On - 28 August 2024, 08:47 PM

Superintendent of police Akhil Mahajan examining weapons and other material in sircilla

Rajanna-Sircilla: Sircilla police arrested four persons including a manufacturer of countrymade weapons on Wednesday.

Weapon manufacturer Rajalingu Shankar, wild animal poachers Rajalingam Chandramouli, Shatruveni Harish and Lokid Gangaiah were among the arrested persons. All of them belong to Gajasingavaram of Gambhiraopet mandal.

Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan said that based on reliable information about the manufacturing of country made weapons, Gambhiraopet police on Wednesday conducted raids in the house of Shankar and recovered material being used for weapons manufacturing.

Based on the information given by Shankar, police arrested Chandramouli, Harish and Gangaiah and recovered two weapons and ammunition from them. The trio was using weapons to hunt wild animals.