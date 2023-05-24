Drugs worth Rs 3.14 crore seized in Nagarkurnool

The DRI officials, acting on a tip-off, conducted a search operation at the farm and seized the drugs along with drug-manufacturing machinery

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:47 PM, Wed - 24 May 23

Nagarkurnool: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday seized 31.42 kg of the banned drug Alprazolam worth Rs.3.14 crore from a poultry farm on the outskirts of Vattem village in Bijinepally mandal of Nagarkurnool district.

The DRI officials, acting on a tip-off, conducted a search operation at the farm and seized the drugs along with drug-manufacturing machinery. A case has been registered and the probe is underway.

