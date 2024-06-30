Asifabad: RDO, Deputy Tahsildar, two realtors detained by ACB

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) detains former Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Sidam Dattu, Asifabad Deputy Tahsildar Mesram Nagorao, along with two other realtors on charges of irregularities in sanctioning compensation to lands acquired to develop the National Highway 363 on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 30 June 2024, 06:53 PM

Dattu, who was currently Warangal RDO, Asifabad deputy tahsildar Mesram Nagorao, realtors Subba Shambudas and Laxminarayana Goud were already booked for fraudulently diverting the compensation of Rs 4.32 crore relating to a piece of land, developed as a real estate venture in 1992, on the outskirts of Asifabad, but was acquired to create the road network in 2021.

During investigations into the fraud, Revenue officials were found to have diverted the compensation to the realtors by flouting norms. They helped the realtors in getting the compensation by entering names on land records on Dharani portal. In return, the realtors transferred Rs.65 lakh to an account of Dattu’s mother, Rs 30 lakh to the brother of Nagorao and Rs 10 lakh to surveyor Bharath.

ACB officials said statements of the four persons were already recorded and details of their offence would be disclosed soon.