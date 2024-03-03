BVRIT-Vishnu Motorsports to host BAJA SAEINDIA from March 6 to 11

Participating students are tasked to design and fabricate a single seater All-Terrain electric buggy in the boundaries of the rulebook.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 March 2024, 02:13 PM

Hyderabad: With over 70 teams and 2,000 plus participants from across the country, the 17th edition of BAJA SAEINDIA organized by Society of Automotive Engineers, India (SAEINDIA), will be held at BV Raju Institute of Technology (BVRIT), Narsapur, Medak district, in collaboration with Vishnu Motorsports from March 6 to 11.

Participating students are tasked to design and fabricate a single seater All-Terrain electric buggy in the boundaries of the rulebook and are required to take part in the trifold evaluation consisting the preliminary event, virtual event, technical scrutiny, student workshops, static events report submission, etc., a press release said.

This would lead up to the finale following which is the HR meet, serving as a platform for participating organizations to seek and recruit top-tier talent from the pool participants.

With the theme set as ‘Multiverse of Mobility’, the event has introduced two new categories – aBAJA (Autonomous BAJA) and hBAJA (Beginning with CNG and slowly transitioning to Hydrogen Propulsion) alongside the ever-popular mBAJA and eBAJA categories.