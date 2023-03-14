Druvesh bags top honours at Brilliant Trophy Juniors Chess Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:19 PM, Tue - 14 March 23

Hyderabad: Druvesh Dondapati of Sri Chaitanya School, Vijayawada bagged top honours at the Brilliant Trophy Juniors Online Chess Tournament held on Tuesday.

Druvesh clinched the title by scoring 11 points from 12 rounds. Aadik Theophane Lenin and Dev Sanjay scored 10 points each as they settled for second and third spots respectively.

Top Ten Places: 1 Druvesh Dondapati, 2 Aadik Theophane Lenin, 3 Dev Sanjay, 4 Balanandan Ayyappan, 5 Yeshas H, 6 Harshith P, 7 Ayush Yadav, 8 Harivardhan, 9 Ayaan Arora, 10 Jowett Jibin; Age Group Winners: U-15: Boys: 1 K Jagadish, 2 Vishwan Sai; U-13: Boys: 1 Lakshith P, 2 B K Tharshaan, Rajas Dahale; Girls: 1 Lasya Tummapudi, 2 Sruti Viswantha; U-11: Boys: 1 Athulith Gundala, 2 Shreyan Bag; Girls: 1 Kunchala Vaishnavi, 2 Manaswi Indraganti; U-9: Boys: 1 Veersen Jain, 2 Abheek Panigrahi; Girls: 1 K Vidhya Padmini, 2 Vanshikaateertha B; U-7: Boys: 1 R S Bhaargavraj, 2 Mahadev Krishna Kola; Girls: 1 Aganya Gundala.