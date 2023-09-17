Dry weather prevails in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:58 PM, Sun - 17 September 23

Hyderabad: Dry and hot weather dominated most parts of Hyderabad on Sunday with the city recording a maximum temperature of 29.8 degree Celsius.

According to the zone-wise forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) – Hyderabad, this weather pattern is expected to persist in the city until September 21.

“Generally cloudy sky. Possibility of light rain or drizzle. Hazy weather prevail during morning hours,” said the press release issued for next four days. Maximum temperature is expected to be around 31 degree Celsius to 32 degree Celsius for the coming four days.

However, heavy rains are expected to lash the city from September 21 to 28 and rains might even continue till the first week of October.

In Telangana too, a similar weather pattern is observed with all 33 districts recording temperatures above 30 degree C. “Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershowers very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana,” stated the press release by IMD.

Meanwhile, the South West monsoon is expected to withdraw between October 6 and 12, in Telangana, according to IMD.