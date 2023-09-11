IMD predicts moderate spells of rainfall over Central and Northeast India

The IMD also forecasted light to moderate spells of rainfall over Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and several other states during night time

By ANI Published Date - 11:09 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

New Delhi: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that recent satellite imagery suggests light to moderate spells of rainfall at a few places with occasional intense spells over parts of East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura during night time.

The IMD also forecasted light to moderate spells of rainfall over Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Nagaland, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, North interior Karnataka and south interior Maharashtra during night time.

IMD also said that significant rainfall was observed over Uttar Pradesh from 8.30 am to 5.30 p.m. today. “Significant Rainfall was observed over Uttar Pradesh from 0830 hrs IST to 1730 hrs IST of today, the 11th September Bahraich (IMD Observatory)-98.4 mm Bahraich (AWS)-97 mm Itwa (AWS) Siddharthnagar-50 mm Lucknow – 17.2 mm Fursatganj (Raebareilly)-15.9 mm Lucknow (AWS)-15 mm,” IMD posted on X.

Meanwhile, incessant rain led to heavy waterlogging in several areas of Lucknow on Monday morning. Residents faced problems in the lower areas of Sadar in the district due to waterlogging and road subsidence.

It has been raining heavily in Lucknow since Sunday, and more rainfall is expected on Monday, as per the weather forecast. As the monsoon season continues, people in the affected areas are advised to exercise caution and follow safety guidelines to stay safe amidst inclement weather.

Earlier, the district official announced that all the schools in Lucknow will remain closed.In a press release, Lucknow District Magistrate Surya Pal Gangvar said, In view of the heavy rain and bad weather in Lucknow since night and due to the alert of the Meteorological Department, a holiday has been declared in all schools today, September 11.