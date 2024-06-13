DSC: Cutoff slashed to 45% from 50%

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 June 2024, 10:35 PM

Hyderabad: The Education Department on Thursday reduced the percentage of marks in the qualifying examination for recruitment to posts of school assistant (SA) in all subjects, SA physical education, language pandits and physical education teacher via the DSC-2024.

The teacher job aspirants need to have at least 45 per cent of marks in either graduation or post-graduation as against the earlier 50 per cent. However, the qualifying examination percentage of 40 remained the same for the SC, ST, BC and differently- abled candidates.

In addition to graduation or post-graduation, candidates must possess a BEd qualification for SA all subjects, while BPEd for SA physical education posts.