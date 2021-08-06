Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid get cosy in Ibiza

The ‘Levitating’ singer wore the outfit for a lunch date with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid in Ibiza, Spain.

Dua Lipa recently turned heads in a stunning beige dress that exposed her black G-string. She teamed it up with really long earrings, a sling bag and heels. Dua looked absolutely stunning in open hair and pretty makeup.

The ‘Levitating’ singer wore the outfit for a lunch date with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid in Ibiza, Spain. Although the couple was present along with a group of close friends, they didn’t mind indulging in some PDA.

According to ‘TMZ’, though Dua’s dress was pretty revealing on the sides… it did not restrict her mood in any way. She looked to be having a blast at the beachside joint. Dua clicked a few selfies while laughing it up, and when Anwar rejoined the group after a smoke break… she couldn’t help but throw her arms around him. As per reports, the group hung out at the spot until late in the night.

Dua’s Instagram feed is full of vacation pictures lately. Sharing pics in the beige dress, Dua captioned it, “Water Child”.

The singer had earlier shared some pics from Albania. “I never wanna leave!!!!(sic)” she captioned a pic of her wearing a New York tee with a hot dog on it and bikini bottoms. For another outing, she wore a white tank dress along with matching white sunglasses, silver platform thong sandals and Prada logo earrings.

Dua’s vacation fashion is definitely high-end and totally goals!

Take a look: