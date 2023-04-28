Evacuation of Indians from Sudan to Jeddah in full swing

The Indian armed forces are working tirelessly to evacuate all Indians from Sudan as the US brokered truce intact, however, the International community is not certain about how fair it can remain

By Irfan Mohammed Published Date - 08:32 PM, Fri - 28 April 23

Jeddah: India has been ramping up its efforts to evacuate NRIs stranded in various parts of war-torn Sudan. The Indian armed forces are working tirelessly to evacuate all Indians from Sudan as the US brokered truce intact, however, the International community is not certain about how fair it can remain.

The control set up by the Ministry of External Affairs with Indian Navy and Air Force in Jeddah is working round the clock to receive evacuees from Sudan and sending them back home to India. Additional staff members from Indian embassies in the Gulf region are being deployed here for a smooth process. The military aircraft and naval ships continue to operate between Saudi Arabia and Sudan to bring the stranded Indians.

For Thursday and Friday, a large number of Telangana NRIs reached Jeddah and most of them are hailing from Hyderabad city and some of them are businessmen in Sudan. Also, a significant number of people from Karnataka’s nomadic tribe Hakki Pikki are also on their way home. A special aircraft departed for Bengaluru that included some people from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh also.

As of Friday, total of 11 batches of Indians being brought to Jeddah and among them 121 who ferried by Indian Air Force flight from Wadi Seidna near to capital Khartoum is notable as unlike Port Sudan this is the area where situation is full tense amidst of warring factions.