Dubbak by-election: CEO pats poll officials

Siddipet: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shashank Goel appreciated the officials of Siddipet district for making all arrangements for the smooth conduct of Dubbak by-election on Tuesday.

The CEO, who arrived at the EVM distribution and reception centre at Latchapet near Dubbak town on Tuesday at 11am, examined the polling process at Latchapet ZPHS school. Later ,he inspected the polling stations at Degree College and Junior College in Dubbak town. He was accompanied by Siddipet Collector Bharathi Hollikeri and Commissioner of Police D Joel Davis.

Goel also examined whether the officials marked circles to ensure voters maintain physical distancing while standing in queue lines. He also checked the arrangement of thermal screening machines, gloves, sanitiser bottles, masks and medicines and arrangement for elderly and PWD voters at these polling stations.

The CEC interacted with Presiding Officers, Assistant Presiding Officers and other staff to know how the voting was going on. He also spoke to agents of various political parties. Siddipet Collector said that each and every polling staff wore a face shield for protection against coronavirus.

