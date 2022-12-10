Dyson launches unique air purifying headphones at Rs 78,000

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:59 PM, Sat - 10 December 22

Hyderabad: Tech products company Dyson has recently launched one-of-its kind headphones that not only output sound for music, but also comes with a detachable visor for the nose and mouth that purifies air when on the go.

This mechanism uses power from the headphones itself, which charges via USB Type-C and comes with a large battery. Besides this, the headphones also come with a lot of other features, including 50-hour battery life and full-spectrum audio support.

Dyson Zone™ headphones with air purification are engineered for ultra-low distortion. With active noise cancellation, for an immersive listening experience. Experience up to 50 hrs audio run time & faithful, full-spectrum audio reproduction.https://t.co/v7tagWgLOh#DysonZone pic.twitter.com/GzylVvDccU — Dyson (@Dyson) December 8, 2022

The attachment contains compressors and dual-layer filters that can capture 99 per cent particle pollution, along with other harmful gases like NO2 and SO2. The headphones are claimed to feature 11 microphones that power its advanced ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), and can reduce ambient sounds of up to 38dB.

The Dyson headphones are also said to reproduce frequencies between 6Hz and 21kHz, which is the full range of human audible sound. Along with EQ settings, a comfortable design, and a clear voice for calls, Dyson also boasts about the ultra-low distortion levels on the headphones.

The availability of the new Dyson Zone in India is not yet known but the company will start delivery of the wearable air purifier from January 2023. The price of Dyson Zone air purifying headphones begins at $949 (around Rs 78,000).