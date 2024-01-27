State government issues notification for post of Vice Chancellor for 10 universities

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 January 2024, 08:51 PM

Hyderabad: The State government on Saturday issued a notification inviting applications for post of Vice Chancellor for 10 universities in the State.

The universities are Osmania University, Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University, Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakatiya University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Satavahana University, Telangana University, Palamuru University and Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University.

The notification has been released by Principal Secretary to Government (Education) Burra Venkatesham as the tenure of the present vice chancellors concludes in the month of May.

The application and bio-data in the prescribed format along with documentary evidence should reach by registered post to Principal Secretary to Government (Higher Education) department, Room No.7 first floor, Secretariat, Hyderabad 500022 on or before February 12.