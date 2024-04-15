Kishan Reddy urges farmers to vote against Congress

G Kishan Reddy, the BJP State president, accused Congress of misleading farmers with empty promises.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 April 2024, 04:38 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Accusing Congress of deceiving farmers with false promises, BJP State president G Kishan Reddy alleged that due to the failure of the Congress government to implement poll promises, farmers were facing hardship and forced to take loans from private lenders.

Addressing a Rythu deeksha organised by the party demanding the government to fulfill promises made to the farmers at the party office on Monday, Kishan Reddy said the Congress promised to waive farm loans upto Rs.2 lakh, provide Rs.15,000 per acres under Rythu Bharosa and Rs.12,000 per month to farm laborers immediately after coming to power, but so far nothing had been done in that direction.

“Congress made promises just to come to power. They are not sincere about implementing promises made to farmers. Since banks are not giving them fresh loans farmers are forced to take loans on high interest from private lenders,”he alleged, calling upon farmers to vote against the Congress in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.