Security breach at girls hostels: Kavitha wants Govt to act

Posting her response to the incident on X, she said the government had failed to act on reports that miscreants turned troublesome for inmates in another hostel for girls at Osmania University recently.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 January 2024, 04:38 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: Voicing concern over repeated incidents of security breaches at girls hostels in the twin cities, BRS MLC K Kavitha pointed out that the incident at the Secunderabad PG hostel for women had amply proved that protection of women, which was a priority in the previous BRS regime, ceased to be viewed with importance in the Congress rule.

Taking advantage of this, anti-social elements had indulged in similar activity in the Secunderabad women’s hostel. Hailing the inmates of the hostel for acting in a bold manner and handing over one of the accused to the police, she demanded the government to take immediate steps to ensure that such incidents did not recur.