Earthquake of 2.6 magnitude shakes parts of Haryana

By PTI Published Date - 07:20 AM, Mon - 2 October 23

Representational Image

New Delhi: A mild tremor shook parts of Haryana on Sunday night.

According to the National Centre for Seismology the earthquake of magnitude 2.6, occurred at 11.26 pm on Sunday.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located 7 km east southeast of Rohtak in Haryana.

