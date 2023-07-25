East Coast Railway extends weekly special trains

East Coast Railway has decided to extend weekly special trains for the convenience of the passengers

07:48 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

Visakhapatnam: The East Coast Railway has decided to extend weekly special trains for the convenience of the passengers.

Accordingly, train No. 08543 Visakhapatnam- Bangalore Cant weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Sundays at 15:55hrs from August 6 to September 24 to reach Bangalore Cantonment on the next day at 12:30hrs. (8 Trips)

In the return direction, the train No. 08544 Bangalore Cant-Visakhapatnam weekly special will leave Bangalore Cant at 15.50hrs on Mondays from Aug. 7 to Sept. 25 to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 13.30hrs. (8 Trips)

Stoppages: Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Kuppam, Bangarapet, Krishnarajpuram between Visakhapatnam and Bangalore Cantonment

Composition: 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-5, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-5, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2.

Similarly, the Visakhapatnam– Secunderabad weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Wednesdays at 19.00hrs from Aug. 2 to September 27 to reach Secunderabad on the next day at 09.05hrs.

In the return direction, the train will leave Secunderabad on Thursdays at 19.40hrs from Aug 3 to September 28 to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 09.15hrs.

Stoppages: Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku ,Bhimavaram Town, Kaikaluru, Gudivda, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad.

Composition: 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-5, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-5, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2 .

Also, the Visakhapatnam- Mahbubnagar weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam at 17.35hrs on Tuesdays from Aug. 1 to Sept. 26 to reach Mahbubnagar on the next day at 10.30hrs.

In the return direction the train No.08586 Mahbubnagar-Visakhapatnam weekly Special will leave Mahbubnagar at 18.20hrs on Wednesdays from Aug. 2 to Sept. 27 to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 09.50hrs.

Stoppages: Duvvada, Annavaram Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Malkajgiri, Kacheguda, Umadanagar, Shadnagarand and Jadcherla between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad.

Composition: 3rd AC-3, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-6, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2.

Another train, the Visakhapatnam- Tirupati weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Mondays at 19.00hrs from Aug. 7 to Sept. 25 to reach Tirupati on the next day at 09.15hrs.

In the return direction, the Tirupati- Visakhapatnam weekly special will leave Tirupati at 21.55hrs on Tuesdays from Aug. 8 to Sept. 26 to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 10.15hrs.

Stoppages: Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Srikalahasti and Renigunta between Visakhapatnam and Tirupati

Composition: 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-5, Sleeper Class-9, General Second Class-4, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-1, Generator Motor car-1 LHB Coaches.

Besides, the Bhubaneswar- Tirupati weekly special train will leave Bhubaneswar on Saturdays at 13.30hrs from Aug. 5 to Sept. 30 to reach Tirupati on the next day at 10.30hrs.

In the return direction the Tirupati- Bhubaneswar weekly special will leave Tirupati at 20.15hrs on Sundays from Aug. 6 to October1 to reach Bhubaneswar the next day at 17.25hrs.

Stoppages: Khurda Road, Balugan ,Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Duvvada, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku,Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada,Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, and Renigunta between Bhubaneswar and Tirupati.

Composition: 3rd AC-16, Generator Motor car-2 LHB Coaches.

One more train, the Sambalpur– Coimbatore weekly special express train will leave Sambalpur on Wednesdays at 10:55 hrs from Aug. 2 to Sept. 27 to reach Coimbatore on Thursdays at 21.40hrs.

In the return direction, the Coimbatore – Sambalpur weekly special will leave Coimbatore on Fridays at 12:00 hrs from Aug. 4 to Sept. 29 to reach Sambalpur on Saturdays at 21:15 hrs.

Stoppages: This pair of special trains will have stoppages at Bargarh Road, Balangir, Titlagarh, Kesinga, Muniguda, Rayagada ,Parvathipuram, Bobbili,Vizianagrm Jn ,Kottavalasa, Duvvada, Ankapalli, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram, Kaikalur, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Perambur Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur between the Sambalpur and Coimbatore stations.

Composition: 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-3, Sleeper Class-09, General Second Class-3, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2