| Scr To Run Special Trains Between Various Destinations

SCR to run special trains between various destinations

Accordingly, the Secunderabad – Raxaul (07005) service will run between April 22 and June 24 and Raxaul – Secunderabad (07006) service will run between April 25 and June 27.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 April 2024, 11:00 PM

Hyderabad: To clear rush of passengers during summer season, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between various destinations.

Accordingly, the Secunderabad – Raxaul (07005) service will run between April 22 and June 24 and Raxaul – Secunderabad (07006) service will run between April 25 and June 27.

Also Read SCR announces 48 summer special trains